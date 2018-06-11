Rox Walk-Off Border Cats

The St. Cloud Rox downed the Border Cats 7-6 Sunday when Jack Barrie hit a solo walk-off home run to lift the Rox to the win. It was Barrie's 2nd home run on the day. He finished with 3 hits, 2 runs scored and 4 RBIs for the Rox.

Ricardo Sanchez added 3 hits and 2 RBIs and Ryland Kerr was 2-4 with a run scored and 1 RBI. Carlo Graffeo allowed 4 runs (1 earned) in 3 1/3 innings for St. Cloud and John Mathews threw a scoreless 9th inning to get the win.