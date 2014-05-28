The St. Cloud Rox began the 2014 season with a 9-7 win at Thunder Bay Tuesday night. St. Cloud led 7-0 going into the bottom of the 5th inning when Thunder Bay scored 7 runs to tie the game. St. Cloud scored 2 runs in the 7th inning to break the 7-all tie. Eric Loxtercamp went 3-5 with 2 runs scored and 2 RBIs, Clay Ardeeser had 2 hits and 3 RBIs and Harrison Wenson drove in 3 runs for the Rox.