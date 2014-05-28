Rox Top Thunder Bay 9-7 to Open Season

Photo via St Cloud Rox on Facebook

The St. Cloud Rox began the 2014 season with a 9-7 win at Thunder Bay Tuesday night.  St. Cloud led 7-0 going into the bottom of the 5th inning when Thunder Bay scored 7 runs to tie the game.  St. Cloud scored 2 runs in the 7th inning to break the 7-all tie.  Eric Loxtercamp went 3-5 with 2 runs scored and 2 RBIs, Clay Ardeeser had 2 hits and 3 RBIs and Harrison Wenson drove in 3 runs for the Rox.

Trevor Charpie thew 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief to earn the win and Kevin Burgee threw 2 shutout innings to earn the save for St. Cloud.  The Rox are 1-0 and will play at Thunder Bay at 10:05am this morning, pregame on AM 1390-the Fan at 9:35.

 

