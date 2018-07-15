Rox Top Stingers 1-0 Sunday in St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Rox (23-25) took down the Stingers on a walk-off in 11 innings today to take their second straight game and complete the series sweep over visiting Willmar.

In the bottom of the 11th inning, Bobby Seymour won the game for St. Cloud, plating Connor Aube from third base on a sacrifice fly to left field.

The story of the game was the start from Kenny Saenz, who pitched seven stellar innings to kick things off for St. Cloud. Holding a no-hitter into the sixth inning, Saenz gave up just one hit, one walk and struck out 10 batters to grab a no-decision.

Sergio Esparza followed Saenz’s lead when he entered the game to throw two shutout innings, giving up no hits and striking out two. Jake Suddreth tossed the final two innings to grab the win, giving up no runs, just hit while striking out three.

The Rox tallied three hits in the game, led by Seymour who went 1-for-4 with one RBI. Aube finished 1-for-5 with a double, while Ricardo Sanchez recorded the other hit.