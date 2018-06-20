Rox Top Mankato Tuesday

The St. Cloud Rox topped the Mankato MoonDogs 3-1 Tuesday night at Franklin Rogers Park in southern Minnesota. The Rox improve to 11-10 with the win.

St. Cloud got a superior pitching performance from Kenny Saenz, who tossed six innings of one-run, four-hit ball with five strikeouts. Saenz picked up the win to improve to 2-0 on the season.

Gus Steiger scored on a Bobby Seymour sacrifice fly in the top of the first inning to give the Rox a 1-0 lead, and St. Cloud added two more runs on a Landon Stephens two-run home run in the top of the third inning.