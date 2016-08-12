Rox Top Madison, Take Sole Possession of First Place

The St. Cloud Rox topped the Madison Mallards 5-3 Thursday night at Joe Faber Field. The win gives the Rox sole possession of first place in the North Division with three games remaining in the regular season.

Mason Mamarella scored the eventual game-winning run after being hit by a pitch in the eighth inning. Mamarella reached second base on a wild pitch, was sacrificed to third base on a bunt scored on a second wild pitch to give the Rox a 4-3 lead.

Dennis Karas capped the scoring with a solo home run in the same inning.

The Rox host the Mallards again Friday night in the final regular season home game of 2016. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on AM 1390 KXSS.