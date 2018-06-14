Rox Top Larks Wednesday

The St. Cloud Rox topped the Bismarck Larks 7-4 Wednesday night in North Dakota. The Rox improve to 8-8 with the win and currently trail Duluth by three games in the North Division standings.

Landon Stephens paced the Rox offense with home runs in the first and third innings, while Ryan Weisenberg added a three-run shot in the third inning to send St. Cloud to the win.

Kyle Boser earned the win on the mound for the Rox after tossing six innings of four-run, eight-hit ball with four strikeouts.