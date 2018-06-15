Rox Top Express Thursday

The St. Cloud Rox beat the Eau Claire Express 3-1 Thursday night at Carson Park in Wisconsin. The Rox are now 9-8 on the season and trail the red-hot Duluth Huskies by three games in the North Division.

St. Cloud took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning on a Gus Steiger groundout, then added another run in the top of the fifth when Steiger drove in a run with a single.

The Rox would add another run in the top of the seventh inning for insurance.

Andrew Mitchel earned the win on the mound for the Rox, and Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night honors, with six innings of shutout work while allowing just one hit and striking out seven Express hitters.