Rox Top Bucks To Claim Home Field Advantage

The St. Cloud Rox clinched home field advantage in the first two rounds of the Northwoods League playoffs with a 3-2 win over the Waterloo Bucks in ten innings. The Rox finish the regular season with a 48-23 record.

St. Cloud struck first in the top of the first inning when Marcus Carson, who led off the frame with a double, came around to score on a Mason Mamarella single. Dennis Karas added a solo home run in the top of the second inning to make the score 2-0.

After seven dominant innings, Rox starter Carlo Graffeo surrendered a pair of runs to the Bucks in the bottom of the eighth inning that tied the game at two.

Micheal Strem knocked in the go-ahead run for the Rox in the top of the tenth inning to give St. Cloud a 3-2 lead.

The Rox will host the Willmar Stingers at Joe Faber Field Monday night at 7:05. The game can be heard on AM 1390 beginning with the pregame show at 6:35.