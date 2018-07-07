Rox Top Bucks 7-2 Friday Night in Waterloo

The St. Cloud Rox (17-22) got back into the win column Friday night, beating the Bucks 7-2 in Waterloo, Iowa.

Scoring for the Rox began in the top of the third inning as Gus Steiger hit a single to center field that scored Connor Aube from second base. Ryan Davis followed in the next at-bat with an RBI of his own, hitting a single to left field that scored Ben Carew.

In the fourth inning, Jack Barrie belted a leadoff home run to left field and extended the Rox lead to 3-0. Scoring would continue next inning when Ryan Weisenberg singled to left field and scored Steiger, who got on base with a double to left field.

St. Cloud wasn’t done scoring, and Davis was back at it in the seventh inning as he recorded a single to center field that scored Aube. A few insurance runs would be tacked on in the eighth inning, as Aube singled to right field and scored Ryland Kerr and Barrie.

Kyle Richardson started the game for St. Cloud on the mound and struck out five batters in five-and-one thirds innings pitched. Erik Martinez, Carlo Graffeo, and Finn Del Bonta-Smith all saw work out of the bullpen in the victory.