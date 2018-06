The St. Cloud Rox beat the Bismarck Larks 13-8 Tuesday afternoon to earn a sweep of the two-game series. The Rox are now 15-7 on the season, one and a half games behind Waterloo in the North Division.

The Rox were led offensively by Matt Tarantino, who posted three hits and a pair of runs batted in. Four other Rox players had multi-hit games.