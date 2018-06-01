Rox To Offer New Foods, Seating Options At Faber

The St. Cloud Rox open home portion of the 2018 schedule Friday night against Mankato at Joe Faber Field. The defending champion Rox have made a few changes to the ballpark, and the menu, for the upcoming season.

There will be some new food items this season at the ballpark, including a cheese curd burger and an outdoor stand selling Philly cheesesteaks over the first base dugout. Along with the dinner options, there will be new desserts including a raspberry cream cheese chimi.

Dave Overlund

The Rox have removed the bench-style seating from Section B and replaced them with three, four-person tables. The seats are only available as a four-pack of season tickets and feature actual seats from the Baltimore Orioles' Camden Yards.

The seats, which average out to $41/seat per game, include unlimited food and beverage during the game. The team paid the cost for the renovations.

Dave Overlund

For those sitting on the Sports Deck this summer, the Rox have increased the number of chairs (with backs) for fans as the old, wooden back-less chairs are phased out. There are now 200 of the tall, silver chairs available for seating.