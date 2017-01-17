Rox To Offer All You Can Eat Deal

The St. Cloud Rox are offering fans a special deal in 2017 that includes a ticket to the game, a Rox cap and a whole bunch of food.

The package includes tickets for the games on June 9th, July 14th and July 28th, each of which feature post-game fireworks. Also included are tickets for Dueling Pianos night on June 29th and a bobblehead night on August 10th.

In addition to the games and entertainment, fans will also receive a special edition Rox hat, and all the hamburgers, brats, hot dogs, chips, soda and water they want.