Rox To Offer All You Can Eat Deal
The St. Cloud Rox are offering fans a special deal in 2017 that includes a ticket to the game, a Rox cap and a whole bunch of food.
The package includes tickets for the games on June 9th, July 14th and July 28th, each of which feature post-game fireworks. Also included are tickets for Dueling Pianos night on June 29th and a bobblehead night on August 10th.
In addition to the games and entertainment, fans will also receive a special edition Rox hat, and all the hamburgers, brats, hot dogs, chips, soda and water they want.
The package, which boasts a $140 value, costs $70 and is available on a limited basis. Those interested in purchasing this deal can contact the Rox Box Office at 320-240-9798.