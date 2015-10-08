Rox To Name Al Newman Assistant Coach Monday

The St. Cloud Rox will name former Minnesota Twins utility player Al Newman assistant coach Monday in a press conference at House of Pizza in Sartell.

Newman coached the Alexandria Blue Anchors for three seasons from 2013 to 2015 until the franchise folded after the 2015 season.

Newman also has experience managing with the Class AA New Britain Rock Cats in 1996 and 1997. He was the Twins' third base coach from 2002-2005.