Rox Sweep Doubleheader Wednesday

The St. Cloud Rox swept a doubleheader with the Mankato Moondogs Wednesday at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud. The Rox won game one 6-5 during the afternoon before taking game two 11-6.

St. Cloud improves to 20-7 on the second half of the season and are currently 39-22 overall on the year. The Rox are three games ahead of Willmar in the second half standings but trail the Stingers by 1.5 games in the overall standings.

The Rox return home Thursday night for a game with the Waterloo Bucks. First pitch on AM 1390 The Fan is scheduled for 7:05, with pregame coverage beginning at 6:35 PM.