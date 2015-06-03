Rox Stop Bucks Streak In Blowout Win Tuesday

The St. Cloud Rox stopped the Bucks' season-opening win streak at seven games with a 13-1 win in Waterloo Tuesday night.The Rox are now 5-2 on the season.

The game was tied at one heading into the top of the third inning before St. Cloud rallied for five runs against Waterloo starter Carson McPherson. Connor Crane and Toby Hansen each hit two-run singles to highlight the offensive outburst.

Austin Athmann was 2-4 with three runs scored for the Rox, and Lee Miller was 4-6 with two runs batted in. Hanson finished with three hits, two runs scored and two runs batted in.

St. Cloud plays a pair of games in Alexandria beginning Wednesday night at Knute Nelson Memorial Park before returning home to Joe Faber Field for a weekend homestand. First pitch Wednesday is scheduled for 7:05 on AM 1390 The Fan.