Rox Start 2018 Season Tonight

The St. Cloud Rox begin defense of their Northwoods League title when their season starts tonight when they play at Willmar against the Stingers at 7:05, pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 6:35. Evan Hughes will call the play-by-play this season. Hear all the games on AM 1390, online at 1390thegranitecitysports.com and on Charter Communications channel 189.