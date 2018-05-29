Rox Start 2018 Season Tonight
The St. Cloud Rox begin defense of their Northwoods League title when their season starts tonight when they play at Willmar against the Stingers at 7:05, pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 6:35. Evan Hughes will call the play-by-play this season. Hear all the games on AM 1390, online at 1390thegranitecitysports.com and on Charter Communications channel 189.
The Rox will have 18 players available tonight. The starting pitcher for the Rox will be right hander Carlo Graffeo.