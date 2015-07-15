Rox Squeak Past Stingers Tuesday Night

The St. Cloud Rox squeaked past the Willmar Stingers 1-0 Tuesday night at Joe Faber Field. St. Cloud improves to 11-3 on the second half of the season, two games ahead of second place Rochester and three games ahead of Willmar.

Reese Gregory, who is headed to his third All Star Game next week in Wisconsin Rapids, was stellar once again for the Rox Tuesday. The St. Cloud State product went eight innings, allowing no runs on just four hits and two walks while striking out seven Stingers.

The only run of the game was scored on an Austin Athmann strikeout and subsequent wild pitch in the sixth inning.