Rox Split With Thunder Bay, Clinch Playoff Spot

The St. Cloud Rox clinched a playoff spot with a 6-3 win over Thunder Bay in game one of a doubleheader Thursday night. The Border Cats took game two 3-2 in eleven innings.

St. Cloud improved to 43-18 with the game one win, which came after a early two-hour rain delay interrupted things in the fourth inning. Brian Glowicki closed out the game to earn his ninth save.

The Rox fell to 43-19 with the game two loss. St. Cloud's Brett Pope dropped a pop-up in the infield to allow the winning run to scamper across.

The Rox play at Thunder Bay again Friday night before returning home for a weekend series with Mankato. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. on AM 1390 KXSS.