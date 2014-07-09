Rox Split Doubleheader With MoonDogs Tuesday

The Rox fell to the MoonDogs in game one of their doubleheader Tuesday in Mankato by a 9-2 final score, then came back to beat Mankato 3-2 at Joe Faber Field in game two.

St. Cloud had eight hits in the game two victory to go along with three walks. Harrison Wenson had two of those hits with all three of the Rox runs batted in. Eric Loxtercamp and Kade Scivique each had a pair of hits for the Rox in the win.

St. Cloud is now 4-4 in the second half of the season, 1.5 games behind the Eau Claire Express in the North Division.

The Rox host the Moondogs again on Wednesday night at Joe Faber Field.