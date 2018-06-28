Rox Split Doubleheader Wednesday

The St. Cloud Rox split a doubleheader with the Eau Claire Express Wednesday at Joe Faber Field. The Rox continue to play .500 baseball so far this season and currently sit at 15-15 on the year.

St. Cloud took the afternoon portion of the twin bill with a 13-1 victory, thanks in large part to an 11-run bottom of the fifth inning. Chad Bible finished the game 3-5 with three runs batted in, while Noah Hill finished 2-3 with two runs batted in for the Rox.

The Express got their revenge in game two, taking down St. Cloud 7-5. Ryan Davis hit his first home run of the season for the Rox to highlight the offensive effort, one of three hits for Davis in the loss.