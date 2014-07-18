Rox Slide Continues In Extra Inning Loss Thursday

The Rox fell 5-4 in 12 innings at the hands of the Huskies Thursday night at Joe Faber Field. St. Cloud has now lost four straight games and trails Eau Claire by two games in the North Division.

Will Craig had a solid game for the Rox with three hits and three runs batted in, while Chris Paul and Kade Scivicque each had a pair of hits in the loss.

St. Cloud hosts Duluth again on Friday night at 7:05. SCSU’s Reese Gregory gets the start for the Rox against the Huskies’ Austin Christensen. There will be a fireworks display after the game.