Rox Sign 3-Year Extension With AM 1390-Granite City Sports

The St. Cloud Rox will be staying on AM 1390-Granite City Sports for at least the next 3 seasons. The Rox and Townsquare Media have agreed to the extension which will keep the game broadcasts on AM 1390-KXSS through the 2021 season. Townsquare Media has been the radio play-by-play broadcast partner of Rox baseball since the Rox inaugural season in 2012 airing all 72 Rox games both home and away.

David Engberg, Market President of Townsquare Media of St. Cloud - “Townsquare Media of St. Cloud is very excited to announce the contract extension with the St. Cloud Rox as their broadcasting partner. The St. Cloud Rox are one of, if not the top, family entertainment/sports franchises in the area and we are proud to continue our relationship with them. We look forward to the next three years and many beyond that.”

Photo - courtesy of the St. Cloud Rox

Along with extending the broadcast agreement with Townsquare Media, the Rox also announced that Evan Hughes will be returning to the booth as the radio play-by-play voice of the Rox in 2019. Hughes, who just wrapped up his first season in St. Cloud, was named the Play-by-Play Announcer of the Year in 2018, an award voted on by Hughes’ peers throughout the Northwoods League.