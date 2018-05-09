Rox Sign 3 From BYU

The St. Cloud Rox signed 3 players from Brigham Young University today. The 3 are pitchers Kenny Saenz and Jake Suddreth and catcher/infielder Noah Hill. Saenz played 12 games for the Rox last season and had a 4.66 ERA in 54 innings with 76 strikeouts.

Suddreth is a right handed sophomore at BYU and Hill is a junior catcher/infielder for the Cougars.

The St. Cloud Rox begin the season May 29 at Willmar at 7:05, pregame on AM 1390 at 6:35. The Rox home opener is June 1st against Mankato at 7:05. Hear all Rox games on AM 1390-Granite City Sports.