Rox Shutout Bucks

ST. CLOUD - The St. Cloud Rox shutout the visiting Waterloo Bucks, 5-0 Saturday night.

Rox starter and winning pitcher Robbie Palkert lasted five innings, giving up no runs on two hits.

St. Cloud's Cameron Eaton led the team with two RBI's.

The game was scoreless through three innings. Rox 3rd baseman Daniel Schneemann broke the dead lock in the bottom of the fourth with a solo home-run. Brendan Illies would add another run in the 6th.

The Rox would tack on three more runs in the 8th inning.