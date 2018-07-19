Rox Shut Out Rochester Wednesday

The St. Cloud Rox shut out the Rochester Honkers 1-0 Wednesday night at Joe Faber Field. The Rox are now 8-6 on the second half of the season and 24-26 overall.

Evan Johnson pitched 6.2 scoreless innings for St. Cloud to earn the win. Johnson allowed just three hits and two walks while striking out eight Honker hitters.

St. Cloud scored their lone run in the bottom of the first inning, with Jack Barrie scored Landon Stephens with an RBI single.