Rox Shake Off Rain To Shut Out Rochester Monday

The Rox shut out the Rochester Honkers 2-0 at Joe Faber Field Monday night. Rain delayed both the start of the game and also the fourth inning in the Rox win.

Kade Scivicque went 2-4 with a run scored and an RBI for St. Cloud to pace the offense to victory. Nick Jensen-Clagg threw four shutout innings before being removed from the game due to the rain delay, and Trevor Charpie picked up the win with three scoreless innings of relief.

The Rox host the Mankato MoonDogs tonight at Joe Faber Field, and it is Eric Decker bobble head night. The first 360 fans through the gate will receive a token to be redeemed in the sixth inning for a statue of the former ROCORI standout. Gates open at 6:05 pm.