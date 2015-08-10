Rox Seal Home Field Advantage Throughout Playoffs

The St. Cloud Rox beat Kenosha 10-6 at Joe Faber Field Sunday night in front of 2,258 fans at Joe Faber Field. The win was the Rox eighth straight and gives them a league-best 49-23 record on the season.

St. Cloud rallied for five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to pull away for the win. With the victory, the Rox will have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

St. Cloud will host the Rochester Honkers at Faber Field Monday night in a first round, single elimination playoff game. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM, with pregame coverage on AM 1390 The Fan beginning at 6:35.