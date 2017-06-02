Rox Rout Rochester Thursday

The St. Cloud Rox blew out the Rochester Honkers 12-0 Thursday night at Mayo Field. The Rox improve to 2-1 on the season.

Five St. Cloud players registered multi-hit games including Brent Killam (Georgetown), who went 2-5 with two runs scored and three runs batted in.

The Rox will host the Honkers at Joe Faber Field Friday night in their 2017 home opener. Former Cathedral standout Dominic Austing with get the start for St. Cloud.