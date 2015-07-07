Rox Romp Over Express Monday

The Rox walloped the Express 13-0 Monday night in Eau Claire to wrap up a perfect 4-0 road trip. St. Cloud is 6-0 in the second half of the Northwoods League season.

Webb Bobo led the offensive attack by going 3-5 with two home runs and five runs batted in. Bobo was named the Northwoods League's Offensive Player of the Night for his efforts.

The Rox also turned a triple play in the bottom of the eighth inning, started by third baseman Connor Crane on a sharply hit ground ball with runners on first and second base.

St. Cloud returns home to take on the Alexandria Blue Anchors (4-2) at Joe Faber Field Tuesday night. Pregame coverage on AM 1390 The Fan begins at 6:35 PM.