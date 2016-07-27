Rox Roll Over Mankato Tuesday

The St. Cloud Rox beat the Mankato MoonDogs 9-6 Tuesday night at Franklin Rogers Park in Mankato. The Rox improve to 35-16 on the season with the win and lead Mankato by 1.5 games in the second half standings.

The Rox were led offensively by Brandon Benson, who smacked his fifth home run of the season in the top of the fifth inning.

There are 20 games left in the regular season beginning Wednesday night when the Rox wrap up their pair of games in Mankato. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 on AM 1390 The Fan.