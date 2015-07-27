Rox Roll Over Express Sunday

The St. Cloud Rox topped the Eau Claire Express 6-0 Sunday night at Joe Faber Field in front of over 2,100 fans. St. Cloud is now 17-6 in the second half of the season.

Lucas Gilbreath was excellent on the mound for the Rox, tossing seven shutout innings with five strikeouts and only one hit allowed. Gilbreath, of the University of Minnesota, is now 4-0 this season with a 2.05 ERA.

The Rox are at Thunder Bay for a two game series beginning Monday. First pitch at Port Arthur Stadium is scheduled for 6:05, with pregame coverage on AM 1390 The Fan beginning at 5:35.