Rox Rock Loggers Wednesday
The St. Cloud Rox beat the LaCrosse Loggers 11-4 Wednesday night at Joe Faber Field. The Rox are now 4-5 on the season and trail Rochester by two games in the North Division standings.
Ryan Lillard paced the Rox with a a pair of hits and two runs batted in, while Ricardo Sanchez drew four walks and scored a pair of runs. St. Cloud pounded out 11 hits and drew seven walks to earn the win.
The Rox will host LaCrosse again Thursday night at Faber Field, with Kyle Boser getting the start for St. Cloud. First pitch is set for 7:05 on AM 1390 Granite City Sports, with pregame coverage beginning at 6:30.