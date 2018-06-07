The St. Cloud Rox beat the LaCrosse Loggers 11-4 Wednesday night at Joe Faber Field. The Rox are now 4-5 on the season and trail Rochester by two games in the North Division standings.

Ryan Lillard paced the Rox with a a pair of hits and two runs batted in, while Ricardo Sanchez drew four walks and scored a pair of runs. St. Cloud pounded out 11 hits and drew seven walks to earn the win.