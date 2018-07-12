Rox Rock Bucks Wednesday

The St. Cloud Rox beat the Waterloo Bucks 9-0 Wednesday night at Joe Faber Field. The win completes a two-game sweep for St. Cloud and improves their second-half record to 4-4.

Australian import Jack Barrie smacked his fifth home run of the season for the Rox in the win, while Connor Aube was 2-4 with two runs batted in and Landon Stephens contributed a pair of runs batted in.

St. Cloud's Evan Johnson and Spencer Mraz combined on the hill for the shutout, with Johnson handling the first six innings before deferring to Mraz.