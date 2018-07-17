Rox Return To Action Tuesday At Faber Field

The St. Cloud Rox return home Tuesday to take on the Rochester Honkers at Joe Faber Field. The Rox had a rare off-day on Monday.

St. Cloud will need to make a big push in the second half of the season to make the playoffs and defend their 2017 Northwoods League championship. The Rox currently sit at 7-5 on the second half of the season and trail the LaCrosse Loggers by 3.5 games in the North Division.

St. Cloud could also qualify for an overall record Wild Card spot, but that seems unlikely, with the team currently 23-25. The Rox trail Duluth by nine games for the best overall NWL record.

Evan Johnson will get the start for St. Cloud Tuesday night. Johnson is 2-0 this season with a 2.35 earned run average. Rochester will send Cole Quintanilla to the hill opposite Johnson.