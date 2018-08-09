Late Rally Leads Rox Past Loggers Wednesday

The St. Cloud Rox beat the LaCrosse Loggers 9-6 Wednesday night at Copeland Park in Wisconsin. The win improves St. Cloud to 18-14 on the second half of the season, and 34-34 overall.

St. Cloud trailed 6-5 heading into the top of the eighth inning, where they rallied for four runs to pull away for the win.

Ben Carew, Jack Barrie and Ryan Davis each finished with a pair of hits for the Rox in the win.

St. Cloud will open their final home stand of the season when they host Thunder Bay at Joe Faber Field Thursday night. First pitch is set for 7:05 on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.