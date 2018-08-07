Rox Rally Past Loggers In LaCrosse Monday

The St. Cloud Rox beat the LaCrosse Loggers 8-6 Monday night at Copeland Park. The Rox are now 17-14 on the second half of the season.

St. Cloud's Ryan Davis hit his 21st double of the season in the top of the seventh inning, setting a new Rox single-season record that was previously held by Chris Paul. Michael Borst also had a big game for St. Cloud with three hits, including a home run, and four runs batted in.

The Rox have five games remaining this season, beginning Wednesday when they conclude their two-game set with the Loggers. St. Cloud Rox baseball can be heard all season long on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.