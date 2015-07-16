Rox Rained Out Wednesday

The game between the Rox and Willmar Stingers scheduled for Wednesday night at Joe Faber Field originally scheduled for Wednesday night was postponed due to rain and sloppy field conditions.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on August 2nd. Those with tickets to Wednesday's game can exchange their tickets for any 2015 Rox home game, based on availability.

The Rox will host the Green Bay Bullfrogs for a doubleheader on Thursday night at Faber Field. First pitch in game one is scheduled for 6:05 PM.

The Rox can be heard all season long on AM 1390 The Fan. Thursday's pregame show begins at 5:35.