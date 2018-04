The St. Cloud Rox game against the Mankato Moondogs scheduled for Thursday at Joe Faber Field was rained out. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Friday night at Mankato.

The Rox are 45-23 on the season and 26-8 in the second half. St. Cloud has secured a home playoff game for Monday night, either against Rochester or Duluth.

Friday's doubleheader begins at 6:05 at Franklin Rogers Park in Mankato. Pregame coverage on AM 1390 The Fan begins at 5:35.