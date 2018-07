The Rox outslugged the Border Cats 13-11 Sunday behind Jack Barrie's 3 home runs and 7 RBIs.

Ben Carew went 3-3 with a run scored and 1 RBI, Conner Aube went 3-6 with 1 run scored and 1 RBI and Landon Stephens had 3 hits a 1 run scored for the Rox.

Jake Stevenson allowed 3 earned runs in 5 innings to get the win.

The Rox improve to 28-30 overall and 12-10 in the 2nd half of the season. The Rox host La Crosse at 7:05, pre game at 6:35.