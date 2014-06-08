Rox Outduel Border Cats For 4-3 Win

ST. CLOUD - The Rox were able to hold off the Thunder Bay Border Cats for a 4-3 win on Saturday.

The Rox are now 9-3 this season and are in first place in the North Division of the Northwoods League after their three-game winning streak.

Clay Ardeeser hit a go-ahead RBI double in the eighth inning to make it 4-3.

The Rox will play Alexandria on Sunday at Joe Faber Field at 1:05 p.m. (12:35 p.m. pregame on AM1390 The Fan).