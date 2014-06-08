Rox Outduel Border Cats For 4-3 Win
ST. CLOUD - The Rox were able to hold off the Thunder Bay Border Cats for a 4-3 win on Saturday.
The Rox are now 9-3 this season and are in first place in the North Division of the Northwoods League after their three-game winning streak.
Clay Ardeeser hit a go-ahead RBI double in the eighth inning to make it 4-3.
The Rox will play Alexandria on Sunday at Joe Faber Field at 1:05 p.m. (12:35 p.m. pregame on AM1390 The Fan).
Sunday will be Pink in the Park Day. The Rox will wear pick jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game with proceeds going to the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.