Rox Open 2014 Campaign Tuesday

The St. Cloud Rox open up the 2014 season on Tuesday night with a game in Thunder Bay against the Border Cats.

Field manager Augie Rodriguez returns for a third season behind the Rox bench. Rodriguez brings back Tristan Toorie as an assistant coach and welcomes former Rox player Phil Imholte as an assistant this season as well.

A pair of St. Cloud State players are on this year's roster, with both Reese Gregory and Eric Loxtercamp returning for a second season with the Rox.

Other returning players include 2013 team MVP Chris Paul (Cal), infielder Brad Strong (Western Carolina) and pitcher Dalton Sawyer (UMN).

Tonight's season-opener at Port Arthur Stadium begins at 6 PM and can be heard on AM 1390.