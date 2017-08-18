Rox One Win Away From Northwoods League Title

The St. Cloud Rox defeated the Battle Creek Bombers 7-5 Thursday at Joe Faber Field in game one of the Summer Collegiate World Series. The game was originally rained out on Wednesday night.

The Rox jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead with four runs in the second inning and one more in the third. Battle Creek rallied to tie the game with five runs in the top of the seventh inning, but Ricardo Sanchez gave the lead right back to St. Cloud with a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh.