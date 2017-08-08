Rox Lose In La Crosse Monday

The La Crosse Loggers beat the St. Cloud Rox 9-4 Monday night at Copeland Park. The Rox fall to 40-27 with the loss.

St. Cloud right fielder Keaton Kringlen had a big night at the plate with a pair of hits and three walks while also driving in a pair of runs. Three other Rox players had multi-hit games, but St. Cloud left 12 runners on base.

The Rox have Tuesday night off for the Major League Dreams showcase and will resume play Wednesday night against the Loggers in La Crosse.