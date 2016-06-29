Rox Lose A Close One Wednesday
Willmar -- The Saint Cloud Rox lost game two of the double header 6-3 against the Willmar Stingers Tuesday night at Bill Taunton Stadium. The Rox are now 20-9 on the season.
The Rox are in first of the North division and currently hold a half game lead over the Waterloo Bucks. Saint Cloud is 7-3 in their last ten games.
The Saint Cloud Rox return home for a two game series starting Thursday at Joe Faber Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. with pregame scheduled for 6:35 p.m. on AM 1390 The Fan.