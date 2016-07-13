Rox Lose A Close One Wednesday

Willmar -- The Saint Cloud Rox lose 2-1 against the Willmar Stingers Wednesday night at Bill Taunton Stadium. The Rox are now 4-2 on the second half of the season. They are 28-13 overall on the season.

The player of the game for the Rox is Ricky Ramirez. He should his defensive skills during the first two innings. He threw out the runner at third from the outfield to end the 1st inning. In the second inning he made a head-first diving catch to end the inning. He would then show off his bat by getting the first score of the game by hitting a double to center field to score the runner during the 7th inning.