Rox Look for First Win Tonight

Courtesy: St. Cloud Rox

The Rox lost 2-1 at Willmar Wednesday night to drop to 0-2 on the season.  The lone Rox run was a solo home run hit by Ryan Lillard.  St. Cloud managed just 3 hits on the night.  Zach Louzan threw 6 innings with 2 earned runs allowed to take the loss for the Rox.

The Rox will try again for their first win again tonight at Mankato at 7:05 tonight, pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 6:35.  Evan Hughes calls the action.

The Rox home opener is tomorrow night against Mankato at Joe Faber Field.  Former Twin, Juan Berenguer will throw out the first pitch.

