Rox Look for First Win Tonight

The Rox lost 2-1 at Willmar Wednesday night to drop to 0-2 on the season. The lone Rox run was a solo home run hit by Ryan Lillard. St. Cloud managed just 3 hits on the night. Zach Louzan threw 6 innings with 2 earned runs allowed to take the loss for the Rox.

The Rox will try again for their first win again tonight at Mankato at 7:05 tonight, pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 6:35. Evan Hughes calls the action.