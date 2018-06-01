Rox Home Opener Tonight

The St. Cloud Rox host Mankato at 7:05 tonight in their home opener, pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 6:35. The Rox earned their first win 5-4 at Mankato last night behind Richardo Sanchez' 3 hits and 2 RBIs and Ryan Lillard's 2 hits and 2 RBIs.

Former Twin, Juan Berenguer will be the special guest of the Rox tonight. He'll throw out the first pitch, sign autographs and be available for pictures with fans.