Rox Get Saturday Night Win in St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Rox (5-7) bounced back from Friday's loss in Rochester, to beat the Honkers (7-7) 2-1 Saturday night at Joe Faber Field.

The Rox were trailing 1-0 entering the bottom of the ninth inning, but a walk and a pair of hits -- including the walk-off game winner by Ryan Weisenberg, put the Rox in the win column.

St. Cloud starter Jack Cushing gave up just two hits, one run, two walks and struck out five to earn a no-decision.