Rox Get Back On The Winning Track Monday
Saint Cloud -- The Saint Cloud Rox won 7-0 against the Willmar Stingers Monday night at Joe Faber Field. The Rox are now 18-8 on the season.
The player of the game was Rox starting pitcher Aaron Rozek who went 6 innings while striking out 9 hitters without giving up a run.
The Rox travel to Willmar to take on the Willmar Stingers Tuesday night at Bill Taunton Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. with pregame scheduled for 6:35 p.m. on AM 1390 The Fan.