Rox Fall Victim To Walk-Off In Willmar

The Willmar Stingers beat the St. Cloud Rox 5-4 Monday night at Bill Taunton Stadium. The Rox fall to 10-4 with the loss and are tied for first place in the North Division.

The Stingers came back from a 4-1 deficit to earn the win, including a pair of runs in the bottom of the ninth inning. Myles Smith, who entered the game as a pinch runner, scored the winning run on a dropped third strike.